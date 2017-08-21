Off duty station commanders’ vigilance leads to arrest of robbers

An off duty station commander must also be commended for reacting swiftly to a robbery in progress in the Addo area.

Captain Vuyo Dolosi, was off duty when he noticed a group of men trying to rob a 22 year old man in the Nomathamsanqa area on 19 August 2017.

Upon noticing the officer who was hot on their heels, the group sped off but were confronted by police officers who had barricaded the road. Upon investigation, it was found that the men had robbed four other people off their cell phones during the same evening.

The men aged between 20 and 40 will appear in Court on 21 August 2017.

