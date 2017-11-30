Off duty cop arrests armed man attempting to rob him, Nahoon

An alert off duty cop tactically intercepted the suspects that were robbing him and arrested one suspect for attempted robbery near Nahoon Valley River on 29 November 2017.

It is alleged that at approximately 07:30, three armed suspects robbed and threatened an off duty cop whilst fishing near Nahoon Valley River.

The police official tactically shot and overpowered the suspects, a chase ensued and they managed to arrest a 20 year old suspect with the assistance of dog unit members that were on patrol.

The suspect is due to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court soon to face a charge of attempted robbery. More arrests are imminent.

South Africa Today – South Africa News