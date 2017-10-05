Nelson Mandela university rape suspect arrested

Nelson Mandela university rape suspect arrested

The expertise and relentless efforts of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Elizabeth assisted by SAPS Humewood and PE Flying Squad paid dividends when they arrested a 29 year old rape suspect on 4 October 2017.

On Monday, 2 October 2017, at about 19:30, a 25 year old Nelson Mandela University student was allegedly raped and her friend stabbed at the 2nd Avenue campus.

The suspect was arrested at 15:00 in Govan Mbeki Avenue in central PE in possession of the robbed computer and the cell phone.

He will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court on Friday 6 October 2017, on charges of rape and robbery.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Major General Funeka Siganga commended the FCS unit and all other units that played a major role in effecting the arrest.

“Reducing the incidence of crimes against women and children remains one of the key strategic priorities of the South African Police Service. The FCS unit is a specialist environment established to deal with gender based violent crimes including sexual offences and to protect the rights and dignity of victims of abuse by ensuring that these crimes are thoroughly investigated, perpetrators arrested and brought before court,” added Maj Gen Siganga.

