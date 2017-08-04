Murder of municipal council speaker, suspect arrested

Intensive investigations conducted by SAPS Detectives in a recently reported murder case yielded positive results when suspects connected to the case were arrested.

29 year old Mziyanda Ketani was arrested and appeared in the Fort Beaufort Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 31 July 2017. He has been remanded in custody until 7 August 2017.

His arrest follows after the cold blooded murder of Raymond Mhlaba, Municipal Council Speaker, Thozama Njoba on 17 July 2017. The investigation continues and more arrests are eminent.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the detective teams for securing the speedy arrest of the alleged perpetrator. “Lawlessness will not be tolerated and those involved in crime must rightfully fear us because we will bring them to book. I must remind people again that, taking the law into their own hands is a criminal offence. They will be arrested, no matter how they try and justify their actions. Community members who have information on crime or the whereabouts of suspects, must contact their local police and inform them of their suspicions, there is no other option”, she said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News