Murder of man (62) in his house, three suspects arrested, Jeffreys Bay

Relentless efforts by a team of dedicated detectives resulted in the arrest of three male suspects, between the ages of 20 and 25 years, on a charge of murder within hours after a murder was committed.

It is alleged that a 62 year old homeowner residing in Silver Tree Road, Jeffreys Bay heard a noise downstairs at about 02:20 on the morning of 12 August 2017 and he went to have a look. It is further alleged that the owner was approached by the suspect/s and a scuffle ensued. Shots were fired, allegedly by the armed suspect and the man was fatally wounded.

The suspects fled from the scene on foot and Jeffreys Bay Police were notified immediately. Alert community members reported suspicious persons in their yards, which was immediately followed up on and led to the arrest of one male suspect. Further investigations led the police to the homes of two other suspects in Oceanview.

All three suspects were detained on charges ranging from murder to housebreaking and theft.

Police investigations are continuing and the name of the victim will be released after formal identification was done. The three suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on 14 August 2017.

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brig John Lebok expressed his condolences to the family for their loss and thanked the community for working with the police to bring the alleged perpetrators to book. Brig Lebok also commended the team of police officials for the speedily arrests.

