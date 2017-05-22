Multiple arrested during weekend operations in King Williams Town

King Williams Town Cluster arrested more than fifty (50) suspects for various crimes in their policing areas over the weekend.

Police conducted a weekend operation up until this morning in tracking down suspects and also doing crime prevention duties in ensuring that our citizens are safe and secured. They managed to arrest these suspects aged between 19 and 58 years for crimes ranging from, Drunken driving, possession of stolen property, Possession of drugs, Common Robbery, Theft, Murder, Common Assault, drunkenness, Housebreaking and Theft . Police also confiscated dangerous weapons while they were doing stop and searches. Illegal liquor outlets were closed and dangerous weapons and recovered stolen goods were confiscated by Police during the operation.

Police also followed up on information they have received about a Business Robbery that occurred at a spaza shop at Zwelitsha over the weekend. They managed to arrest four suspects and recovered a firearm and goods that were stolen from the local schools and businesses in their policing precinct. These suspects will appear at the various magistrate’s courts around King Williams Town today and tomorrow.

King William’s Town Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga commended the members for heir Crime fighter by efforts ver the past weekend. He thanked the community for sharing valuable information with the Police that ultimately led to the arrests. We will ensure that all perpetrators of crime are brought before court, he added. He also encouraged the community members to report any criminal activities to Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station.

