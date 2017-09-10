Member of public arrests armed robbery suspect

Police responded to a business robbery at a shop in Cambridge Street, King William’s Town, at about 10:45.

On arrival they found two victims were robbed at gun point by three unknown males who took money, airtime and cigarettes.

They quickly left the shop and the one of the victims pressed the panic alarm.

A member of the public who was crossing the street saw these guys running from the shop and gave chase and managed to apprehend one suspect (22) with his backpack at Napier Street.

Risk Management Services also gave Chase and took the suspect to the shop. All the goods were recovered and money and were given back to the owner. A black Nokia X2 was found in his possession and entered as exhibit.

The two other suspect are still at large. The Station Commander for King William’s Town, Col Andile Lamana thanked the community members for working together with the Police.

