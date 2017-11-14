Manhunt launched for armed robbers, Uitenhage

The South African Police Service in Uitenhage have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly robbed two businesses within hours in Uitenhage.

It is alleged that three suspects entered the first shop at a filling station in Durban Street, Uitenhage, at about 22:30 on Sunday 12 November 2017, pretending to be clients.

One suspect pointed a firearm and demanded cash from the complainant. The suspects fled with cash, cigarettes and a cellphone from the scene.

It is further alleged that the same three suspects entered the second business, also a shop at a filling station, in Caledon Street on Monday, 13 November 2017 at about 00:20. The suspects also took an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone from the business.

Police are investigating two cases of robberies at business premises. No shots were fired and no one sustained any injuries during these robberies and detectives are following up on all possible leads.

As people are getting ready to take a much needed break this festive season, the South African Police Service in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies and emergency services, will be out in full force to ensure the safety of the citizens and visitors to the area.

“We will be intensifying our police visibility and strengthening our partnership with the community in the fight against crime during this period”, said the acting Cluster Commander of Uitenhage, Brigadier Ronald Koll.

Brigadier Koll also appealed to business owners and security companies to be more vigilant and to report suspicious behavior immediately to their local police. Koll also pleaded with the business community to beef up their security at their respective businesses and to make use of drop safes and to alter their days and ways of banking.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information, may contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Josh Victor on 083 455 1853 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

