Manhunt for man after girlfriend murdered, Lady Frere
Lady Frere police are looking for the boyfriend of a 27 year old woman who is suspected of killing her at a home situated in Mtsheko Locality on the evening of 9 September 2017.

It is alleged that the deceased, was staying with her boyfriend when the boyfriend requested his mother to call an ambulance, indicating his girlfriend has broken her leg.

When the ambulance arrived, paramedics found the victim already deceased with burnt injuries to her body.

The boyfriend was nowhere to be found. A case of murder has been opened and police are on a manhunt for the suspect.

