Man sought, after rape of a mentally challenged female, KWT

0
Man sought, after rape of a mentally challenged female, KWT. Photo: SAPS
Man sought, after rape of a mentally challenged female, KWT. Photo: SAPS

King Williams Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to track down a 38 year old Samama Abdul-Hamid Uladi who was residing at Thembeni Location outside King Williams Town.

It is alleged that Abdul- Hamid sexually assaulted a mentally challenged female at Schoornville in 01 January 2017 while he was keeping a friend’s house at Schoornville.

A case of Rape was opened for investigation. He was arrested and the case was withdrawn at court and he was released.

Consultation was conducted by the Prosecutor and after the decision they wanted to prosecute, and the suspect is not staying in the same addresses. The suspect is allegedly an undocumented person and a warrant of arrest has been issued against him.

Preliminary investigation was done to trace the suspect with no success.

Any person who can shed light on his whereabouts can assist the Police in solving this case.

Anyone can contact Detective Sergeant Phumeza Mhlambiso- Jan of King Williams Town FCS Unit on 043 642 1950 or 082 565 4885.

South Africa today – South Africa News

Related Post

 20 years sentence for rape of girl (19), Dutywa Butterworth Regional Magistrate Court convicted and sentenced 26 year Sikholiwe Gwantshu for raping a 19 year old woman. The accused was sentenced ...
Man arrested after fatal stabbing, sea vista, St F... On Friday, 10 November 2017, swift action by members of St Francis Bay and relentless efforts to ensure that offenders are brought to book, led to the...
Knife wielding robber sentenced on 2 counts, Uiten... Violence committed against women and children remains in the forefront of our fight against crime and offenders can expect that investigators from the...
High visibility and roadblocks for festive season,... In order to prevent and combat crime effectively, members conducted their duties in line with our Back to Basics approach to policing. Members fro...