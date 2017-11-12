Man sought, after rape of a mentally challenged female, KWT

King Williams Town Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to track down a 38 year old Samama Abdul-Hamid Uladi who was residing at Thembeni Location outside King Williams Town.

It is alleged that Abdul- Hamid sexually assaulted a mentally challenged female at Schoornville in 01 January 2017 while he was keeping a friend’s house at Schoornville.

A case of Rape was opened for investigation. He was arrested and the case was withdrawn at court and he was released.

Consultation was conducted by the Prosecutor and after the decision they wanted to prosecute, and the suspect is not staying in the same addresses. The suspect is allegedly an undocumented person and a warrant of arrest has been issued against him.

Preliminary investigation was done to trace the suspect with no success.

Any person who can shed light on his whereabouts can assist the Police in solving this case.

Anyone can contact Detective Sergeant Phumeza Mhlambiso- Jan of King Williams Town FCS Unit on 043 642 1950 or 082 565 4885.

