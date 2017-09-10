Man slits girls throat and eats her flesh, Mount Frere

On 9 September 2017, at 13.30 in Mount Frere CBD a young man of about 23 years took a girl by force from the main street to his home near the Engen garage.

He killed her with a knife by cutting her throat.

When the mother of the suspect saw what was happening she rushed and called the police to the scene.

When they arrived the suspect was busy eating the flesh of the deceased.

Police members ordered him to stop and to hand himself over. He went berserk and stormed at them with the knife. Several warning shots were fired to deter him but in vain. He was shot and taken to hospital where he is under police guard.

A case of murder is being investigated. IPID has also been informed of the shooting incident.

He appears to be suffering from some kind of abnormality.

