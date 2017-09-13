Man hijacked, severely beaten and stabbed, Port Elizabeth

A 45 year old Port Elizabeth man was allegedly hijacked in Russell road on the night of 11 September 2017, while driving home.

The man was stabbed several times and subjected to severe beatings by his hijackers.

His attackers took him to Coega where he was robbed of his wallet, clothing and personal belongings. He managed to escape and run for help. He was assisted by a security guard who called an ambulance.

He was taken to hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

On 12 September 2017, members from the K9 Unit recovered a Silver coloured Suzuki in Cuyler Street, Central.

The vehicle that was fitted with a tracking device and the company informed K9 with the position of the vehicle.

Police are investigating a case of vehicle hijacking.

  • Doug

    Hope and pray that the man makes a speedy and full recovery. As for the ‘We demand’ fuckers who carried out the hijacking and severe beating, hope they get aids and or ebola and die a slow very painful death. Enough is enough of these fucking ‘we demand’ uneducated sons of fucking whores and bitches!