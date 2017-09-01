Man arrested with rifle and various incriminating items, Mthatha

Man arrested with rifle and various incriminating items, Mthatha. Photo: SAPS
Man arrested with rifle and various incriminating items, Mthatha. Photo: SAPS

In line with then back to basics approach towards policing and in our endeavors to reduce proliferation of firearms and drugs amongst the communities, Police in Mthatha have arrested a 47 year old man after he was found in possession of firearms and ammunition, drugs and implements to commit crime.

The suspect was arrested in an intelligence driven operation conducted by Crime intelligence, Mthatha K9 Unit and Vehicle Theft Unit at Viedgesville Locality in Mthatha on 31 August 201,7 at about 05:30.

These firearms including a rifle with 35 rounds of ammunition, two 9mm pistols with 28 rounds of ammunition, a bolt cutter, grinders, dagga and Security company clothing, twelve Cellphones, twenty USB’s and three hunting knives were recovered.

The suspect will appear before Mthatha Magistrate Court on 01 September 2017.

