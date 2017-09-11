Man arrested with dagga, Palmietfontein

On 9 September 2017 the station held an “Operation Back to Basics” with members of visible policing and a suspect was arrested for possession of dagga, a bag of loose dagga with a weight of 9,320 kg was confiscated.

In the Ndofela area an illegal shebeen was closed down and liquor confiscated. Drums of sorghum beer was disposed of and a fine issued.

This is in line with our “Back to Basics” priority of enhanced police visibility in the prevention of crime.

The Cluster Commander Brig Xakavu congratulated the members on the success and encouraged them to continue with the good work!

South Africa Today – South Africa News