Man arrested with dagga, Palmietfontein

0
Man arrested with dagga, Palmietfontein
Man arrested with dagga, Palmietfontein

On 9 September 2017 the station held an “Operation Back to Basics” with members of visible policing and a suspect was arrested for possession of dagga, a bag of loose dagga with a weight of 9,320 kg was confiscated.

In the Ndofela area an illegal shebeen was closed down and liquor confiscated. Drums of sorghum beer was disposed of and a fine issued.

This is in line with our “Back to Basics” priority of enhanced police visibility in the prevention of crime.

The Cluster Commander Brig Xakavu congratulated the members on the success and encouraged them to continue with the good work!

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Sexual harassment claims in DA A senior member of the DA in the Eastern Cape denies any allegations of sexual harassment despite the fact that the party found him guilty during a di...
Manhunt for man after girlfriend murdered, Lady Fr... Lady Frere police are looking for the boyfriend of a 27 year old woman who is suspected of killing her at a home situated in Mtsheko Locality on the e...
Murder suspect arrested, Kamesh On 9 September 2017, at around 14:00 police arrested a man for the murder of Gibson White (29). It is alleged that White was trying to stop a figh...
Community march against gangsterism, Bethelsdorp ‘Enough is enough’ was the message sent out to gangsters and criminals by the law abiding citizens of Bethelsdorp as they marched through the hot spo...