Man arrested for the brutal murder of a women (80)

It is alleged that the suspect left a tavern at Mawusheni Location during the early hours the morning of 9 September 2017, and went to the deceased house, who is a relative and stabbed the old woman.

The community heard the old woman screaming and when the community arrived they found the old woman in a pool of blood and sustained several wounds in her body and she died at the scene.

A case of murder has been opened and the suspect was arrested and will appear before Tsomo Magistrates’ Court on 11 September 2017.

