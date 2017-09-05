Man arrested for murder and rape of a woman, Sitrusower farm

Police in prioritizing crimes against women, arrested a man for murder and rape of a woman in Kirkwood.

On 4 September 2017, around 09:00, police were alerted to the body of a woman lying on the Sitrusower Farm, Kirkwood.

A team of detectives followed up on information that led to the arrest of a man for murder and rape of a woman.

The 54 year old victim is believed to had been raped and then strangled to death.

A 32 year old suspect will appear in the Kirkwood Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and rape soon.

