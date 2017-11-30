Man arrested after theft of boat engine, Kenton on Sea

0
At approximately 21:00 on 28 November 2017, detectives from Kenton on Sea received information a theft of engine boat which was reported stolen on Sunday, 26 November 2017, to the value of R18 000-00.

The information was followed up at 05:30 on the morning of 29 November 2017, and the stolen item which is a blue Yamaha boat engine was recovered and a 27 year old male was arrested.

He will appear in the Kenton on Sea Magistrates Court later this week.

Brigadier Morgan Govender, the Port Alfred Cluster Commander said shortly after the arrest and the recovery, “Well Done Kenton Detectives! We acknowledge the commitment of these two police officers. Being a coastal town, we have residents who own boats and at this time of the year there is also an influx of holiday guests who bring along their boats. This culprit is known and hopefully these thefts will be stopped. We have increased our police visibility throughout the Coast and the Community can also expect Vehicle check points and Roadblocks. Please bear with our officers as these are for your safety.”

