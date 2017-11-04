Life sentence for stabbing and rape of girl (16), Willowvale

Willowvale Regional Magistrates’ Court convicted and sentenced 33 year old Xolisa Nantsula today to undergo life imprisonment for raping a 16 year old girl.

It is alleged that the accused came across three girls who were coming from a traditional ceremony on 01 January 2016 at about 20:00 at Mazikhanye Location, Busila Village, Willowvale.

He managed to catch the victim as two other girls outran him. The accused stabbed the victim multiple wounds and raped her.

Eastern Cape Police has welcomed the sentence of the accused as it will be a deterrent to would be other rapists.

