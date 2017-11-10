Knife wielding robber sentenced on 2 counts, Uitenhage

Violence committed against women and children remains in the forefront of our fight against crime and offenders can expect that investigators from the South African Police Service will ensure that offenders are brought to book.

Detectives from Uitenhage SAPS, together with the criminal justice system, proved to be effective, when an offender was sentenced effectively to seven years imprisonment by the Uitenhage Regional Court on Monday, 6 November 2017.

He was found guilty and sentenced on two charges of robbery with aggravated circumstances and subsequently removed from society.

The first incident occurred on 22 March 2017 at 10:20, when a 13 year old scholar was robbed, with a knife, of his cellphone in Cuyler Street, Uitenhage.

The suspect was arrested soon afterwards and was released on bail.

The second incident occurred on 19 July 2017 at 15:00 when the suspect robbed a 37 year old female victim with a knife in Rich Street, Uitenhage. He also took her cellphone.

Detectives worked around the clock and it was established that the same suspect could be linked to both cases. The suspect was arrested on 24 July 2017 in Lawu Crescent, McNaughton, Kamesh.

Jeffrey Martin (23) alias “Vettes” was sentenced to seven years imprisonment on the first case and three years on the second case. The sentences will run consecutively.

The sentence of the accused was welcomed by the management of the South African Police Service in Uitenhage.

