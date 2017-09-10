Husband hands himself over, wife found in shallow grave

The wanted murder suspect, Mr Eveno Baartjies was arrested on the night of 9 September 2017, after he handed himself over to police. This comes after community members threatened to burn down his mother’s house.

On 7 September 2017, Detectives were investigating a report made on a missing person, Carmellia Baartjies, 36 years old who was reported missing on 5 September 2017, by her husband.

Police visited her home in Breidbach where the couple lives. Her husband was interviewed to clear up information received from concerned community members about his wife’s disappearance.

During the interview Police noticed loose soil under a bed in an outside shack. The husband was requested to lift up the bed. When the detectives decided to further investigate the husband fled the scene.

Members from K9, Flying Squad and others were summoned to assist in looking for the husband but he successfully avoided arrest.

Another male suspect was arrested on the scene in connection with the case.

The body of the reported missing woman was found lying underneath the bed, in a shallow grave.

The suspect was safely transported to the Police Station and was arrested for murder.

He will appear in court soon.

