House robbery suspects behind bars

During the early hours this morning, 29 May 2017 at about 01:30, a house robbery took place in Johnson Road, Kwazakele. Four to six armed males entered the house through kitchen window and overpowered and tied up the sleeping victim. They demanded her car keys and took her personal valuables including bank cards, wallet and cellphone. They also took household goods including TV and fled with her white VW Polo.

At 06:45 patrolling flying squad members spotted the Polo going into the parking lot of Kudu Flats, Sidwell. They stopped behind it and all three suspects jumped out. One pulled out a fire arm which was knocked by one member out of his hands. All three attempted to flee but were successfully arrested by the police members. The robbed goods as well as the VW Polo was confiscated.

The fire arm was identified as a toy gun.

All three suspects, aged 22, 24 and 25 will be appearing in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 31 May 2017 to face charges of house robbery.

South Africa Today – South Africa Today