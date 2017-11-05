Hijacking victim detained for perjury, Port Elizabeth

A 29 year old man will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court on 6 November 2017, on a charge of perjury.

It is alleged that the man reported to police that on Friday,3 November 2017, between 22:00 and 23:00, he was hijacked at the corners of Parliament and Rose Streets in central while he stopped to urinate at the side of the road.

He further stated that he was approached by 3 males who shoved him into his vehicle and drove to Havelock Street where he was robbed of his money, cellphone and the vehicle’s keys. The van was loaded with wines and none of that was taken. A case of carjacking was opened by SAPS Humewood detectives.

Detectives were suspicious about the man’s version of events and on further probing, it was established that he had lied. The man was in fact parked in Havelock Street with a female companion in the vehicle. He was robbed of his cellphone, wallet and keys. Police have opened a case of perjury and the man was detained.

Police are warning the public that they will not hesitate to detain them should it be established that they falsely reported a crime.

‘This impacts seriously on service delivery, resources and manpower. A case of hijacking is a serious crime and every relevant role player including forensic experts are summoned to the scene. We are also warning the public especially those from ‘out of town’ to be vigilant and refrain from picking up prostitutes as many cases of robbery and carjacking have been opened only to find out later that the amorous complainants are robbed and attacked while busy, ’ added Maj Gen Funeka Siganga, the Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster.

Police are also advising people especially students who negligently lose their laptops and cell phones that they will be arrested and charged if they falsely open cases for insurance claims. We are working closely with insurance companies in an effort to clamp down on false reporting.

