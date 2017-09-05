Gang member arrested for murder, Gelvandale

Gang member arrested for murder, Gelvandale

A 25 year old gang affiliate was arrested on the morning of 4 September, by Gelvandale detectives at the Gelvandale Magistrates’ Court for an alleged murder.

According to police information, on 3 September 2017, at about 16:15, Joseph Oosthuizen (43) was standing at the back of a house in Ibex Street, Helenvale when the suspect entered the yard.

One gunshot was fired which hit Oosthuizen in his groin. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The suspect from the gang, Up stand Dog, was appearing in court for a malicious damage to property case and was arrested. He will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court on 6 September 2017, on a charge of murder.

The case is being investigated by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit.

Police are appealing to the communities to work with them in ensuring that dangerous criminals are arrested and brought before a court of law. ‘Do not protect or harbor these criminals as they will not think twice to harm you if and when the circumstances arise. Inform the police either voluntarily or anonymously and the information will be immediately followed up,’ urged Mount Road Cluster Commander Maj Gen Funeka Siganga to the communities in the Northern areas of Port Elizabeth.

