Four arrested with bloody axe and unlicensed rifle, Cradock

Swift response and police collaboration proved to be fruitful when four suspects were arrested and weapons confiscated on the road between Tarkastad and Cradock on 16 August 2017 at about 13:20.

Cradock Highway Patrol and Cradock Stock Theft Unit arrested four suspects aged between 23 and 30 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after following up on valuable information. When police stopped and searched a suspicious Isuzu bakkie vehicle with four male suspects they discovered and confiscated a 375 rifle and an axe stained with blood.

Police are following all possible leads and statements will be obtained from neighboring farms that were possibly targeted by these suspects as part of the investigation. The blood samples have been sent to the forensic lab to determine the source.

The investigation has been handed over to the Provincial Task Team for further handling. Police cannot speculate whether the suspects are linked to other stock theft related cases but their identities will be profiled to ascertain such connections.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Cradock Magistrate’s Court soon facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, applauded the members for the arrest. “The alertness of the members and prompt response lead to the swift arrest. This is in line with the Back to Basics approach of crime intelligence in support of proactive and reactive intelligence,” she concluded.

