Fatality during protest in Port Elizabeth

South African Police Service members (POP) were deployed on Thursday, 11 May 2017, due to violent public protests in Stanford Road, Helenvale. A number of private vehicles and four police vehicles were damaged. Several members sustained light injuries but were not hospitalised. Police fired rubber bullets and whilst concentrating on curbing the violence, members of gangs in the area took advantage of the situation and fired shots at the police members deployed.

It was later established that a civilian person, Renaldo Henike, aged 23 from Helenvale was shot and taken to hospital with private transport. Henike later succumbed to his injuries. Two more people were injured and it is alleged that a 27 year old male was shot in his hand and a 24 year old male was injured by a rubber bullet. A Murder and two cases of attempted murder will be investigated by IPID. Cases of Malicious damage to property have also been opened.

Four suspects aged between 15 and 17 years were arrested on charges of Public Violence. The area was closed for traffic and police maintained presence to monitor the situation.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga called on the public to protest peacefully and to respect the police officers deployed to protect the rights of the general public. She extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

