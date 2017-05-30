Do not point a firearm or toy gun at police

This was realised by a suspect a little too late, after he pointed police with a toy gun and got shot.

This happened on Sunday evening at about 22:30. Members of Motherwell Police Station were alerted by a concerned community member that a man is walking the streets with a firearm.

On arrival at Ngonyama Street, NU8, the members spotted the suspicious male walking in an open space next to Soqhayisa Senior Primary School. When they approached him, he pointed a firearm at them.

The one member fired a warning shot and after the suspect refused to drop the firearm and he was shot in the abdomen. The firearm was seized and he was arrested and taken to the Livingstone Hospital in a serious condition.

The firearm was identified as a replica firearm. The suspect is still in hospital and face charges of pointing a firearm.

South Africa Today – South Africa News