Discount mini market robbed, four arrested, Kamesh

Sterling work by Kamesh detectives led to the arrest of four men and recovery of stolen property after a robbery of a spaza shop in Kamesh, Uitenhage.

On 21 August 2017 around 23:15, five men forced open a door and entered Discount Mini Market in Shuttle Street, Kamesh. A complainant alleged that one of the five men pointed him with a firearm and others had knives. One of the suspects stabbed a complainant once in the upper body while others were ransacking the shop.

Suspects stole undisclosed amount of cash, airtime vouchers, some groceries and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

Police immediately followed up on information received which lead to the speedy apprehension of four of the five men found hiding in one of the houses not far from the scene of crime. Police also recovered some of the stolen items.

The four suspects aged between 26 and 29 will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on 23 August 2017 on charges business robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

Station Commander of Kamesh SAPS, Colonel Johan Nolte commended the members on their actions that were in line with the principles of Back to Basics towards Policing. Police that are swiftly responding to complaints make a difference towards building the confidence of the people towards the organization and in solving cases.

