Delivery vehicle hijacked, cargo robbed

Police in Uitenhage have launched a manhunt for four male suspects who have allegedly robbed a company vehicle of stock on 14 August 2017.

It is alleged that the driver and his two passengers were pushed off the road at about 13:30 as they were travelling in Queen Mary Crescent, Uitenhage.

Two armed suspects climbed into the delivery vehicle and drove 200m towards a parking area. A bakkie pulled in next to the delivery vehicle and the suspects offloaded the cargo into their vehicle. The value of the property taken is estimated to be thousands of rand.

The four male suspects fled with the equipment, cellphones and laptops and drove off in a white bakkie.

Police investigations are continuing. No one has been arrested as yet and a case of hijacking and armed robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Uitenhage SAPS on 041 9963438.

South Africa Today – South Africa News