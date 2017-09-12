Dagga worth R1,2 million recovered, man arrested, Kwadwesi

The role of drugs in the committing of other crimes and the resulting SAPS priority in clamping down on drug traders, paid off early on the morning of 11 September 2017, after a 46 year old male was found in possession of 26 bags of dagga.

This follows after a combined operation was conducted by the Motherwell Operational Command Centre, Crime Intelligence, Flying Squad and the K9 Unit.

Intelligence gathered led the operation to Govan Mbeki, Kwadwesi, where a white Mazda Drifter bakkie was found and searched. The 26 bags of dagga, with a weight of almost 500 kilogram and with an estimated street value of about R1,2 million was confiscated on the bakkie and the 46 year old male arrested.

He will appear before the New Brighton Magistrates Court on 12 September on a charge of dealing in dagga.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie welcomed the huge drug bust and added “Illegal drug traders, drug posts and drug transporters will be facing further clamp downs and perpetrators will face the full force of the law at our courts.”

