Dagga and mandrax recovered, man arrested, Paterson

On 20 November 2017, at 13:00, patrolling SAPS members of Paterson spotted a suspicious male walking with a black bag on the N10, close to Paterson Township.

On approaching him, he started running away. After apprehending and searching him, the members discovered more than two kilograms of dagga and 113 mandrax tablets in his possession.

The 25 year old suspect was arrested and will appear before the Alexandria Magistrates Court on Wednesday 22 November on charges of dealing in dagga and mandrax.

