Cash in transit robbery in Port Alfred cluster

At approximately 10:00 on the morning of 12 September 2017, a security officer from G4 Security had just collected a black shock trolley filled with cash from a store at a local mall.

Whilst attempting to leave the mall, and still inside he was approached by two unknown males. One of them pointed him with a firearm and grabbed the shock trolley, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects left the mall and got into a silver Corsa utility bakkie registration number HSS136EC.

During patrols of the area, the vehicle was found abandoned on the Southwell gravel road approximately 5kms from the scene.

The registration plates were removed. No arrests have been made.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that the vehicle is being sought on a Motherwell case that was reported in August this year.

