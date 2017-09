The South African Police Service is investigating a case of Theft in connection with the alleged NSFAS over- payment to a student of the Walter Sisulu University in Berlin near East London in the Eastern Cape.

Intellimali officials laid a charge of theft at the Berlin police station on 5 September 2017.

The case has been assigned to a seasoned investigator and the standard investigative procedures will now be followed.

