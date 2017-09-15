Businessman due in court for R24 million fraud

A 43 year old businessman is expected to appear before the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crime court on 15 September 2017, for fraud and uttering amounting to R24 million.

It is alleged that between October and December 2009 the suspect submitted fraudulent tax certificates and false referral letters to the Eastern Cape Department of Education so that the department could award him a tender worth R24 million.

The Anti Corruption Task Team (ACTT) of the Hawks started investing the alleged fraud in February 2013.

