Business robbery trio arrested in Kamesh

Police officials in Kamesh spared no time in their efforts to bring down the levels of trio crimes in the Uitenhage Cluster.

Three suspects were apprehended with the assistance of the community following a business robbery 18 August 2017 at 15:00 in 22 Avenue, KwaLanga, Kamesh.

It is alleged that five male suspects entered the shop and threatened the shop owner with knives. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money, airtime and cigarettes and fled on foot.

Police were notified and with the assistance of the community three suspects between 18 and 30 years old were arrested and most of the stolen property recovered. Police investigations will continue to establish whether or not the suspects can be linked to any other crimes in the area.

The trio are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s court on 21 August 2017 on a charge of business robbery.

It is part of the SAPS’s strategy to provide effective and responsive policing to all in our communities. Members of the community are encouraged to continue to collaborate with the police in the fight against crime.

