Brutal stabbing, murder suspect arrested, Kamesh

To ensure that offenders are brought to book Kamesh SAPS members acted swiftly on information from the community on the night of 29 August 2017, and arrested a 28 year old male suspect for alleged murder.

It is alleged that the suspect went to the informal home of a 42 year old male victim in Moeggesukkel, Kamesh at about 21:00.

The suspect knocked on the door of the victim and when the victim opened the door he was assaulted and fatally stabbed multiple times in the chest by the suspect.

Gerald Vaaltyn, 42 years old died on the scene. The suspect fled on foot from the scene and the community gave a clear description of the suspect to the police officials, who arrested the suspect soon afterwards.

The suspect will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on 1 September 2017, on a charge of murder.

