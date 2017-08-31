Brutal stabbing, murder suspect arrested, Kamesh

0
Brutal stabbing, murder suspect arrested, Kamesh
Brutal stabbing, murder suspect arrested, Kamesh

To ensure that offenders are brought to book Kamesh SAPS members acted swiftly on information from the community on the night of 29 August 2017, and arrested a 28 year old male suspect for alleged murder.

It is alleged that the suspect went to the informal home of a 42 year old male victim in Moeggesukkel, Kamesh at about 21:00.

The suspect knocked on the door of the victim and when the victim opened the door he was assaulted and fatally stabbed multiple times in the chest by the suspect.

Gerald Vaaltyn, 42 years old died on the scene. The suspect fled on foot from the scene and the community gave a clear description of the suspect to the police officials, who arrested the suspect soon afterwards.

The suspect will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on 1 September 2017, on a charge of murder.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Award-winning East London retailer one happy famil... One happy family is how SUPERSPAR Nick's Foods general manager Shannon Lennox sees his relationship with the East London shop after they were named SU...
Beacon Isle store sets the standard Duncan Brown and his Beacon Isle team continues to set the standard in customer service after being named Eastern Cape KWIKSPAR of the Year at the rec...
House robbery and rape, one arrested, Gelvandale In addressing trio crimes as outlined by the National Trio Crime Action Plan, a 24 year old suspect was arrested by the Gelvandale Trio Task Team for ...
Shop owner arrested after wounding boy (12) in sho... A 33 year old shop owner of Booi Street, Kwazakele was arrested yesterday after shooting and injuring a 12 year old boy. This followed after the s...