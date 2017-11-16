Baby found left in bushes, mother sought, Walmer

All children have the right to protection. They have the right to survive, to be safe, to belong, to be heard, to receive adequate care and to grow up in a protective environment.

Port Elizabeth FCS unit is seeking the mother who allegedly abandoned her 6 week old baby in Walmer.

According to police information, on Sunday 12 November 2017, at about 17:30, a couple was walking home from church in Walmer location when they heard the cries of a baby.

They went to investigate and found a baby about a month old in the bushes.The baby girl was wrapped in a blanket and her bag was lying next to her. Inside the bag was the baby’s medication with the mother’s name written on it. The couple took the child to the Walmer police station and reported the incident.

The child was taken to a place of safety and police are investigating a case of child neglect and child abandonment.

Members from the FCS unit followed up on the particulars at the clinic. Police are looking for Phelokazi Gxoyiya whom they believe is in Addo.

Child protection is the protection of children from violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect therefore all children should be taken care of in a safe environment. Anyone who can assist in tracing the woman is asked to contact D/Const Timothy Minyayo at PE FCS unit on 071 475 1731 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News