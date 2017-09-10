Arrests in staged truck hijacking, liquor cargo theft, Uitenhage

On 8 September 2017, around 14:00, police arrested three men for reporting a false truck hijacking case.

It is alleged that the men reported a case of truck hijacking at Uitenhage Police Station. Two hours later, the Provincial Anti Hijacking Task Team arrested the three men for submitting false statements, recovered a large stock of liquor and a damaged truck.

Police preliminary investigation has revealed that a truck driver and his assistant conspired with a tavern owner in Kirkwood, where the stock of liquor was recovered.

Police also recovered a burnt and abandoned truck near Wolwefontein.

The three men aged between 22 and 54 will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates’ Court on 11 September 2017, on charges of perjury, malicious damage to property and theft.

There is a possibility of arresting more suspects.

