Arrests in staged truck hijacking, liquor cargo theft, Uitenhage

0
Arrests in staged truck hijacking, liquor cargo theft, Uitenhage
Arrests in staged truck hijacking, liquor cargo theft, Uitenhage

On 8 September 2017, around 14:00, police arrested three men for reporting a false truck hijacking case.

It is alleged that the men reported a case of truck hijacking at Uitenhage Police Station. Two hours later, the Provincial Anti Hijacking Task Team arrested the three men for submitting false statements, recovered a large stock of liquor and a damaged truck.

Police preliminary investigation has revealed that a truck driver and his assistant conspired with a tavern owner in Kirkwood, where the stock of liquor was recovered.

Police also recovered a burnt and abandoned truck near Wolwefontein.

The three men aged between 22 and 54 will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates’ Court on 11 September 2017, on charges of perjury, malicious damage to property and theft.

There is a possibility of arresting more suspects.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Member of public arrests armed robbery suspect Police responded to a business robbery at a shop in Cambridge Street, King William’s Town, at about 10:45. On arrival they found two victims were ...
‘Our government does not care about us ̵... Residents of KwaGubevu Village near King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape accuse wild animals of destroying their crops and eating their livestock. ...
Two arrested for hunting of duiker, Kirkwood Mzolisi Bonani (42) and Evan Plaatjies (33) appeared in the Kirkwood Magistrates’ Court on 8 September 2017, on charges of stock theft and contraventi...
Man arrested for the brutal murder of a women (80) It is alleged that the suspect left a tavern at Mawusheni Location during the early hours the morning of 9 September 2017, and went to the deceased ho...