Arrest for murder of elderly couple and bludgeoned man, PE

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Major General Funeka Siganga expressed her appreciation to the task team for their dedication and commitment in ensuring a speedy and successful arrest of a suspect involved in the murder of the elderly couple from Schoenmakerskop.

A 21 year old suspect was arrested on Wednesday afternoon 25 October 2017, at the Magistrates’ Court in Patterson.

The suspect was appearing on a previous case of housebreaking which was committed in October 2017. The arrest came after police were following up on several leads.

The suspect is also charged for the murder of the 49 year old man who was bludgeoned in a house robbery on 23 September 2017, at the Forrest Hills cemetery caretaker’s quarters.

The suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court on Monday, 30 October 2017 on 3 charges of murder and aggravated robbery on two cases.

Further arrests are imminent. Police will be investigating whether the suspect may be linked to other cases of robbery in the Summerstrand and Humewood areas.

The Deputy Cluster Commander of Mount Road Cluster, Big Keith Meyer has reiterated the sentiments of the Cluster Commander and also commended the detectives from SAPS Walmer and Humewwod who had been working assiduously in tracking down the suspect.

South Africa Today – South Africa News