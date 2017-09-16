Armed men rob liquor outlet at Shoprite complex, Kwanobuhle

The South African Police Service members in Kwanobuhle embarked on the organisation’s Back to Basics focused approach to participate in all endeavors aimed at addressing trio crimes in their area.

An extensive manhunt was launched following a business robbery at a liquor store at about 18:00, on 14 September 2017.

It is alleged that two armed male suspects entered the liquor store at the Shoprite complex in Matanzima Road, Kwanobuhle and threatened the employees.

The suspects allegedly took liquor and an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot from the scene. No arrests were made as yet, but detectives are gathering all possible leads with the assistance of SAPS Forensic Services.

South Africa Today – South Africa News