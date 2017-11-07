Armed business robbery, two sought, Jeffreys Bay

0
Armed business robbery, two sought, Jeffreys Bay
Armed business robbery, two sought, Jeffreys Bay

The police in Jeffreys Bay have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly robbed a business in St Francis Street, Jeffreys Bay on the morning of 6 November 2017 at about 11:00.

It is alleged that a security official entered the business and was confronted inside the business by two armed suspects. The suspects threatened the security officer and took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the scene in a white vehicle.

Police are investigating a case of robbery at a business premises. No shots were fired and no one sustained any injuries.

Police are following up on all possible leads. Police also appeal to business owners and security companies to be alert of any suspicious behavior and to increase their security measures, especially with the festive season upon us.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information, may contact SAPS Jeffreys Bay at 0422006800 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Weekend outages trigger protests in PE Workers at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality have for the past four weeks been refusing to work after hours or on weekends. This follows a disagreement ...
Hijacking victim detained for perjury, Port Elizab... A 29 year old man will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ Court on 6 November 2017, on a charge of perjury. It is alleged that the man repor...
Rapist who lured woman on social media arrested The Provincial Commissioner for the Eastern Cape, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga today reiterated that fighting crimes against women and children is one of th...
47 years for murder of security guard during robbe... Mongezi Kenneth Tafu (37), was sentenced to 25 years direct imprisonment by the Port Elizabeth High court on Wednesday 1 November 2017, for murder of ...