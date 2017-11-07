Armed business robbery, two sought, Jeffreys Bay

The police in Jeffreys Bay have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly robbed a business in St Francis Street, Jeffreys Bay on the morning of 6 November 2017 at about 11:00.

It is alleged that a security official entered the business and was confronted inside the business by two armed suspects. The suspects threatened the security officer and took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the scene in a white vehicle.

Police are investigating a case of robbery at a business premises. No shots were fired and no one sustained any injuries.

Police are following up on all possible leads. Police also appeal to business owners and security companies to be alert of any suspicious behavior and to increase their security measures, especially with the festive season upon us.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information, may contact SAPS Jeffreys Bay at 0422006800 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News