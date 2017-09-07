Another baby just dumped in a rubbish bin

On 5 September 2017, at 18:00, Captain Freemantle from the Mount Ayliff Cluster was on patrol when he received information from the community about a baby that was dumped in a rubbish bin.

He proceeded to the said place where he found a naked baby who was estimated to be three days old.

He further organised warm blankets and clothes for the baby before taking her to hospital.

Capt Norman Freemantle was recently the overall winner at the SAPS Provincial Excellence Awards held in Port Elizabeth on 30 August 2017.

Anyone with information to identify the baby can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

