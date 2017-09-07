Another baby just dumped in a rubbish bin

1
Another baby just dumped in a rubbish bin. Photo: SAPS
Another baby just dumped in a rubbish bin. Photo: SAPS

On 5 September 2017, at 18:00, Captain Freemantle from the Mount Ayliff Cluster was on patrol when he received information from the community about a baby that was dumped in a rubbish bin.

He proceeded to the said place where he found a naked baby who was estimated to be three days old.

He further organised warm blankets and clothes for the baby before taking her to hospital.

Capt Norman Freemantle was recently the overall winner at the SAPS Provincial Excellence Awards held in Port Elizabeth on 30 August 2017.

Anyone with information to identify the baby can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Staying one step ahead is key for award-winning re... Faced with plenty of competition in their area, the SPAR Acres team have made it a top priority to learn from their rivals and to ensure they do every...
25 years imprisonment for rape of girl (15) 25 year old Sithabile Gwicana was sentenced by the Tsomo Regional Magistrates’ Court today to undergo 25 years imprisonment for raping a 15 year old g...
Three women gunned down, Centane Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga strongly condemned the senseless murders of defenseless women and vowed that police will w...
Police caught in cross fire, gang member arrested,... The uprooting of crime and criminals in our society and building sustainable communities depend on every member of the SAPS. It is this task of servin...
  • Doug

    Ref Baby dumped. African birth control? But this time the baby survived..