Whittlesea Police are looking for the mother of a two days old baby girl who was found abandoned in an open veld at Zone 3 Ekuphumleni near Whittlesea on Tuesday 08 August 2017.

The baby was found by a passerby who informed the police.

The baby has been taken to Dongwe Hospital. Anyone with the information can contact Whittlesea Police at 040 842 2310.

