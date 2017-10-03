82 arrested in SAPS operation, Uitenhage Cluster

Police officials in the Uitenhage Cluster has vowed to leave no stone un turned and to keep their streets free from criminal activities by conducting various disruptive operational activities over the past weekend ending 1 October 2017.

Eighty two persons were arrested, through various operations that were conducted, including stop and searches, high density vehicle and foot patrols in specific areas of concern.

The charges range from murder, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, housebreaking and theft, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and theft.

The SAPS wants to encourage the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in crime.

Reject and report all stolen property to the SAPS. Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

South Africa Today – South Africa News