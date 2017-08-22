70 arrested in SAPS operation, King Williams Town

SAPS arrested more than seventy suspects over the weekend ending 20 August 2017.

The suspects aged between 23 and 52 years were arrested for fraud, rape, possession of drugs and dealing in drugs, housebreaking and theft, drunkenness, possession of stolen property, common robbery, common assault and theft.

These suspects are appearing in different magistrates’ courts on 22 and 23 August 2017.

King William’s Town Cluster Commander, Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga, said police will ensure zero tolerance for crime that is occurring in policing precincts and will also ensure that communities live in safe and secure environments.

“Police will intensify visibility and will continue with stop and search operations which will result in more dangerous weapons being confiscated”, he added. He also encouraged communities to work together with Community Policing Forums (CPFs) which are established neighborhood watches that fight crime in their respective areas.

South Africa Today – South Africa News