5 arrested for contact crimes in SAPS operation, Jeffrey’s Bay

In an effort to reduce contact crimes, especially crimes against women, Jeffrey’s Bay Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Makhoasa Kiviet, led a team of police women during an operation that led to the arrest of five suspects for various contact crimes.

Since it is women’s month, the operation focused on cases where the victims were women.

An operation started in the early hours of the morning on 23 August 2017, During the operation, five suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm to house robbery. Among the arrested suspects was a 30 year old woman nabbed for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The five suspects aged between 25 and 30 will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 24 August 2017 on charges ranging from assault to house robbery.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, praised the women officers for sending out a message that crimes against women would not be tolerated even if the culprits are women.

This operation forms part of the plans to address contact crimes in the Humansdorp cluster.

South Africa Today – South Africa News