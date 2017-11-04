47 years for murder of security guard during robbery, PE

Mongezi Kenneth Tafu (37), was sentenced to 25 years direct imprisonment by the Port Elizabeth High court on Wednesday 1 November 2017, for murder of a security guard, Lamlile Dondashe (45), in February 2016.

On 2 February 2016 at approximately, Tafu and two unknown suspects wearing balaclavas, stormed into a well known chain store liquor outlet, held up customers and staff at gunpoint and stole R20 thousand cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

While fleeing a shootout ensued with security guards. Dondashe was fatally shot whilst Tafu was shot in the shoulder and was arrested during the same night at his hiding place in Motherwell.

Tafu was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for murder, 14 years imprisonment for armed robbery and 8 years for attempted murder. The sentences will run concurrently. The two other unknown suspects fled and they are still at large and investigations are still continuing to trace them.

The Eastern Cape Acting Provincial Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major-General Zintle Mnonopi has welcomed the sentence. She applauded the solid working relationship between the Hawks and Motherwell Police which led to Tafu’s punishment.

