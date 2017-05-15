38 arrests for drug related crimes by Motherwell police

The possession of drugs, and drug dependency have a huge influence over other crimes, therefore the Motherwell Operstional Command Centre (OCC) has prioritised the crimes along with illegal possession of firearms.

During special operations over the past weekend, the OCC made 38 arrests for drug related crimes as well as 5 arrests for the illegal possession of firearms.

In the latest incident, a 26-year-old male was arrested for possessing 258 Exstacy tablets in operations in Meke Street, Kwazakele at 20:00 on 14 May 2017.

Most of these suspects will face their charges on 15 May 2017 before the New Brighton and Motherwell Magistrates Courts.

