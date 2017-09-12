36 arrested for drugs, Mount Road cluster

The prevalence of drugs and alcohol in communities remains a concern and a key contributor to crime therefore with the Back to basics approach to policing, police in the Mount Road cluster have undertaken to continue in intensifying their operations with the aim of uprooting and apprehending those responsible for drug peddling within the community.

During this weekend, 8 to 11 September 2017, 36 people were arrested for drug related cases. Several houses of alleged drug dealers were searched and drugs including Schedule 6 prescription drugs were seized.

On 9 September 2017, police in Walmer confiscated almost 17 kilograms of dagga with an estimated street value of R55 000. It is alleged that as members approached a stationary suspicious vehicle in Greenshields, the driver sped off.

When police stopped at the site where the vehicle was standing, they discovered the dagga.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster has called on the communities to expose those who engage in drug related crimes. ‘Drug abuse is the main cause leading to social degeneration of our youth… Report any suspicious activities or suspicious persons to your nearest police station or anonymously to Crime Stop at 08600 10111.’ Appealed Maj Gen Siganga.

