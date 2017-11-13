3 arrested with hijacked vehicle after high sped chase, PE

With the approaching festive season, police have deployed extra patrol vehicles on the main routes in Nelson Mandela Bay, to ensure greater visibility as well as quick response times in areas where needed. This morning at about 03:15 a high speed car chase ended with a hijacked vehicle being recovered and three suspects arrested.

This follows after a Flying Squad vehicle while on patrol on the M19 spotted a hijacked vehicle and attempted to pull it over.

A firearm was pointed at police by one of the suspects and a high speed car chase ensued.

The white VW Jetta that was hijacked in Kwanobuhle on 9 November 2017 speeded on the M19 with SAPS Flying Squad in pursuit.

It turned off into Perseverance where a Swartkops SAPS patrol vehicle joined as backup. The vehicle was finally cornered and three suspects were arrested.

A Norinco look alike gas firearm was found and confiscated together with the hijacked vehicle.

The three suspects, two males aged 27 and 32, as well as a 21 year old female will be appearing in the Motherwell Magistrates Court facing charges of illegal possession of firearm as well as possession of the hijacked vehicle.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie said “The suspects’ involvement with the hijacking of the vehicle and possible other crimes are being investigated and the suspects will be charged and taken to court for those when positively linked. Criminals using firearms should be aware that the SAPS will use all resources needed to arrest and bring them to book” he added.

