28 motorists arrested for drunken driving, King Williams Town

Police members together with Traffic Department embarked on a weekend operation and managed to arrest twenty eight motorists aged between 27 and 52 years for drunken driving in the King William’s Town Cluster.

This sends a strong message to all motorists that drinking and driving will put you behind bars and you will face the full might of the law. Police are urging drivers to be responsible and have further warned that they will not be sympathetic to those who break the law.

Police are warning drivers to think twice before having that ‘one last drink” before driving.

King William’s Town Cluster Commander, Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga, said police will ensure zero tolerance for crime that is occurring in policing precincts and will also ensure that communities live in safe and secure environments. “Police will intensify visibility and will continue with stop and search operations which will result in more dangerous weapons being confiscated”, he added.

He also encouraged communities to work together with Community Policing Forums (CPFs) which are established neighborhood watches that fight crime in their respective areas.

